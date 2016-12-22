Former NH Police Officer Indicted For Sexual Assault, Wire Tapping

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A former Manchester police officer has been indicted for one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one count of wire tapping.
The Strafford County Attorney office says George Mallios was indicted last week and will stand trial in Hillsborough County at a future date. The office provided limited details Thursday about Mallios’s case.
A press release says Mallios was a member of the Manchester Police Department when a complaint was made against him in March. Mallios was terminated from the police force in June after an internal investigation concluded. A criminal investigation then ensued.
The Hillsborough County Attorney’s office transferred the case to Strafford to avoid any conflicts of interest.
A request to the Manchester Police Department for more information was not immediately returned.