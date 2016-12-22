Falmouth High School Student Killed, Another Seriously Injured In Crash

December 22, 2016 10:08 PM
Filed Under: Falmouth

FALMOUTH (CBS) – A Falmouth High School student was killed and another was seriously injured in a car crash Thursday night.

Falmouth Police responded to a single car crash in the woods off Thomas Landers Road and found two occupants trapped inside.

The driver, a 17-year-old from East Falmouth, succumbed to injuries he sustained in the crash. His passenger also a Falmouth High School student, was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Falmouth High School athletic director says the two students involved in the crash are members of the hockey team.

No other information has been released.

