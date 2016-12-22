Falmouth High School Student Killed, Another Seriously Injured In Crash

FALMOUTH (CBS) – A Falmouth High School student was killed and another was seriously injured in a car crash Thursday night.
Falmouth Police responded to a single car crash in the woods off Thomas Landers Road and found two occupants trapped inside.
The driver, a 17-year-old from East Falmouth, succumbed to injuries he sustained in the crash. His passenger also a Falmouth High School student, was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Falmouth High School athletic director says the two students involved in the crash are members of the hockey team.
No other information has been released.