Belichick, Patriots Unaware Of Michael Floyd’s High BAC When They Claimed Receiver

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots knew that Michael Floyd was drunk behind the wheel when they claimed the recently-released receiver off waivers. But they did not know how drunk he was until the police report was released on Wednesday.

According to Floyd’s arrest report from the Scottsdale Police Department, the 27-year-old had a .217 BAC at the time of his arrest — nearly three-times the legal limit. It’s classified as a “super extreme” DUI in Arizona, and Floyd would face a mandatory 45 days in jail if convicted.

Floyd was released by the Arizona Cardinals shortly after his arrest, and was claimed by New England last week. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Thursday that he and the team did not know of the receiver’s high BAC when they claimed him, as the numbers were just made public on Wednesday.

Asked if such a high number changed his opinion of the matter, Belichick said he could not comment.

“Yeah, again, he’s in a legal situation,” Belichick replied. “I can’t comment on his legal situation. Appreciate you asking about it though, I really do.”

The coach was clearly agitated by receiving questions about Floyd’s DUI for the second straight day.

Floyd, who was inactive for New England’s win over the Broncos on Sunday, hit the practice field with his new team on Wednesday.

It’s still unclear if he will make his Patriots debut on Saturday when the team hosts the New York Jets.