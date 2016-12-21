WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Woman With Mustache Drawn On Face Robs Webster Bank

December 21, 2016 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Webster

WEBSTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are looking for a woman they say tried to throw off investigators by drawing a mustache on her face to rob a credit union.

Webster police say the suspect entered the Webster First Federal Credit Union at about 1 p.m. Tuesday and gave a teller a threatening note.

Police say this woman drew a mustache on her face and robbed a Webster First Federal Credit Union. (Image credit: Webster Police)

Police Lt. Michael Shaw said the woman got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a white woman in her mid-20s to mid-30s, who was wearing glasses and a blue hooded jacket at the time of the robbery.

The credit union’s president said in a statement that no one was hurt and employee safety is of the “utmost importance.”

