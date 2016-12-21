Wednesday’s Child: 9-Year-Old Xavier

Xavier is an adorable 9-year-old boy of African American/Caucasian descent. Xavier is diagnosed as being on the Autism spectrum. He receives speech services on an outpatient basis and also through his school. Although he is non-verbal, Xavier is able to communicate through pictures, and more recently a tablet. So far the tablet has worked well! Another way Xavier communicates is he will take your finger and use it as a pointer to let you know what he wants! Xavier has had genetic testing which ruled out any underlying genetic conditions.

Xavier benefits from structure and he does well with consistency. He is able to follow one step directions that are given to him independently. He can also follow simple commands. Xavier currently attends school where he benefits from the services he receives through his Individual Educational Plan (IEP).

Legally freed for adoption, Xavier would do best in a two parent, structured home where he can receive the individual attention he needs. Xavier can be placed in a home with older or younger children. Xavier will also need a family that is open to potential post-adoption contact with his birth mother. Xavier would bring great joy to a family that is able to meet his needs and help him thrive.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

