Tom Brady Back On Patriots’ Practice Report, Limited With Thigh Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady was back on the Patriots’ practice report on Wednesday, limited with a thigh injury.
Brady was not on the practice/injury report the last two weeks, but returned Wednesday as the Patriots prepare to host the New York Jets on Saturday afternoon.
Along with Brady, tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), defensive back Jordan Richards (knee) and special teams captain Matthew Slater (foot) were all limited participants at Wednesday’s practice.
Wide receiver Danny Amendola was the lone absence for the Patriots. Amendola suffered an ankle injury against the L.A. Rams in Week 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.
The Patriots activated quarterback Jacoby Brissett off injured reserve on Wednesday, waiving defensive end Woodrow Hamilton to clear a roster spot.
As for the Jets, running back Matt Forte (knee/shoulder), corner Nick Marshall (illness), linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle) and defensive tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring) were all missing from Wednesday’s practice.
Seven Jets players were limited: Tight end Brandon Bostick (ankle), wide receiver Brandon Marshall (shoulder/back), tight end Brent Qvale (hamstring), running back Khiry Robinson (lower leg), corner Buster Skrine (concussion), and defensive ends Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle) and Leonard Williams (chest).
Quarterback Bryce Petty, who will likely get his fourth straight start for the Jets, was a full participant despite dealing with a chest injury.
The Patriots originally reported to the media that Brady had a knee injury Wednesday. The team later sent out a corrected report stating that Brady was limited by a thigh injury.