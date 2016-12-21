WBZ4[1]
Todd Bowles On Preparing For Michael Floyd, ‘Good Relationship’ In Arizona

December 21, 2016 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Arizona Cardinals, Michael Floyd, New England Patriots, New York Jets, NFL, Sports News, Todd Bowles

BOSTON (CBS) — New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles may have been the defensive coordinator when he was with the Arizona Cardinals, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have relationships with the offensive players as well. He spent two seasons coaching former Cardinals receiver Michael Floyd, who is now with the Patriots.

Despite Floyd’s off-field problems – and the fact that he’s been in New England for less than a week – Bowles remembers his time with the receiver fondly and is nonetheless preparing for the challenge of facing him on the field.

“He can go down the field and out-jump you for the deep ball. He’s a pretty good receiver,” said Bowles when asked about Floyd during a conference call on Tuesday. “He worked hard while I was there. Mike and I had a good relationship and I wish him nothing but the best.”

But perhaps Bowles wouldn’t want “the best” for Floyd to happen on Sunday against the Jets. He was also asked if it hurt to see Floyd in New England, to which he joked, “As long as he doesn’t do anything to me, I’m fine with him.”

As a receiver, Bowles is taking Floyd very seriously. He described Floyd as “very smart” when asked if it’s accurate to say that he could pick up the playbook in New England quickly.

Despite his first-round pedigree and team-best size at wide receiver, Floyd remains at best the fourth option at that position on the Patriots’ depth chart. It’s most likely that he only sees the field in situations where Julian Edelman, Malcolm Mitchell, or Chris Hogan have to take plays off.

But Bowles is still making sure the Jets are ready for Floyd to appear in the game on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium, regardless of the players in front of him.

“Yes, we’re preparing for [Floyd],” said Bowles. “They’ve got some good receivers, so, I understand if he doesn’t play. I understand if he does. It’ll be hard to pass the guys they have playing.”

