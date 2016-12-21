‘Statie’ The Elf Brings Mischief To Wachusett Mountain

BOSTON (CBS) – Winter is officially here, and the new Massachusetts State Police mascot is loving the snow.
“Statie,” the agency’s customized Elf On The Shelf, paid a visit to Wachusett Mountain this week.
“Statie was welcomed in as the mountains newest helper, watching over season pass holders and day visitors alike,” police said. “After being out on the slopes all day, Statie was seen heading into the ski area’s Black Diamond Restaurant for some hot cocoa.”
Statie received his own ski pass, and got dangerously close to the lift’s “emergency shutdown” button.
A photo album chronicling Statie’s mischief has been shared more than 1,000 times on Facebook.
One Comment
Some cop with too much taxpayer paid time on his hands….