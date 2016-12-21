Santa Surprises Kids At UMass Memorial Medical Center

WORCESTER (CBS) – If there’s no place like home for the holidays, what must it be like for children who can’t go home, because they’re sick?

Well, Santa and his elves brought the holiday to the kids Wednesday at the UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. With a hearty “Ho, Ho, Ho,” it was a day for spreading joy as Santa brought Christmas cheer to the hospital, visiting kids who can surely use it.

“I brought my elves here to the hospital because some of the children can’t be home, and we want to make sure we find out what they want for Christmas,” Santa says.

They brought presents, cupcakes and pizza. “I think it’s really cool how he gives gifts to people,” says Nathaniel Achempong, a young patient.

“I liked it when Santa came here because I like him,” adds Emily Taveres, another patient. Emily likes Santa so much, she gave him a bracelet. “This is my best present ever,” Santa told her with a hug.

The group also has day jobs as the morning team on WXLO radio in Worcester. “We enlisted the help of Santa. We were able to get him. He’s very busy at this time of year,” says Jen Carter (one of the elves) who hosts with Frank Foley.

For these young patients, the visit is a needed break. “There’s always someone coming into the room to do a test or an exam or a lab, and finally somebody comes in and is happy and smiling, and it gives a lot to the kids. It’s very, very nice to see,” says Anne Sweet-Dube whose son is a patient.

For any of the children who might not get home for Christmas, don’t worry. “We can find children no matter where they are in the world,” Santa says.