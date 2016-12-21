WBZ4[1]
Report: Patriots To Activate QB Jacoby Brissett From IR

December 21, 2016 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will soon be officially activating rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Brissett, who filled in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the middle of the Patriots’ Week 2 win over Miami, suffered a thumb injury during the following week vs. Houston. Brissett played in Week 4 in a loss to the Bills, but he was placed on injured reserve after the game, which helped clear roster space for the return of Tom Brady.

But the Patriots chose Brissett as the player to be eligible to return from IR, and the 21-day window to activate him to the roster closes soon. As such, the Patriots will be making the move.

Brissett, whom the Patriots drafted in the third round out of North Carolina State, completed 61.8 percent of his 55 passes for 400 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Weeks 2-4. He also ran for 83 yards on 16 attempts (5.3 average) and a touchdown.

Brissett has been traveling with the team while on injured reserve, and he was in Denver on Sunday to pose for a photo with Brady and Garoppolo following the team’s clinching of the AFC East.

With a New England win and an Oakland loss this weekend, the Patriots could clinch home-field advantage throughout the postseason. However, a Raiders victory on Saturday will ensure that the quest for home field will extend to Week 17.

