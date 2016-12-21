NightSide – The Inventor Of Email

BOSTON (CBS) – While there is some controversy over who deserves the full credit for inventing email, V.A. Shiva certainly played a major role in its creation and development. He sits down with Dan tonight to talk about the part he played in creating email, and how he believes email will evolve as we move forward. Now that it has become such a crucial method of communication, what are the risks that come along with using it? Are there ways we can protect ourselves? Are there downsides to being able to send instant messages to each other?

Originally broadcast December 20th, 2016.