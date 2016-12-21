Arizona Police Release Video Of Patriots Receiver Michael Floyd’s DUI Arrest

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Police in Scottsdale, Arizona have released an officer’s body-camera video of the drunk driving arrest of new New England Patriots receiver Michael Floyd last week.

Floyd, who was playing for the Arizona Cardinals at the time of his arrest, was taken into custody early in the morning, Monday, December 12 after being found unconscious behind the wheel of his running SUV at an intersection in Scottsdale.

The video, first obtained by TMZ and then the Arizona Republic, shows officers trying to wake Floyd up. They then escort him out of the vehicle to the sidewalk.

Here is how the Republic described the conversation an officer had with Floyd moments later:

Sitting on the curb in a button-up white shirt, light pants and Notre Dame knit hat, Floyd is initially affable, telling the officer he is headed to pick up his nephew at the airport. He claims to have stopped for a glass of wine at the W Scottsdale Hotel. When asked if it was red or white, Floyd says he got the wine at 9 p.m.

“OK, that’s not what I asked. Red or white wine?”

“Red,” Floyd says.

“OK, how big was that wine?”

“House cab.”

Floyd later thanks the officer for giving him a field-sobriety test. When Floyd declines to take a breath test, the officer handcuffs Floyd’s wrists behind his back. Police had to obtain a court order to draw Floyd’s blood, which an officer did at the Scottsdale Police Department’s booking facility.

In the clips, Floyd soon appears to grow agitated.

“You got four cars,” Floyd says. “You got four cop cars for one drunk.”

The arresting officer replies, “When it’s somebody who’s passed out in an intersection and we don’t know what you’re going to do when you wake up? Absolutely. In this case, it took a while to wake you up.”

As Floyd is about to enter the back of a police car, he pauses and says, “Who, who saw me sleeping somewhere?”

“That would be me, sir,” the officer says.

“That’s nonsense” Floyd says as he tries to shimmy backwards into the vehicle.

“Well, it’s all on video, so.”

“Nonsense,” Floyd can be heard saying.

He was booked and released from the Scottsdale jail later that morning. The Scottsdale Police Department has confirmed to WBZ-TV that Floyd’s BAC was .217 at the time of his arrest. The legal limit is .08.

According to the police report, officers first made contact with Floyd at 2:48 a.m., and his blood draw did not occur until 4:13 a.m..

Floyd could be charged with both an Extreme DUI (having a BAC of .15-.19) and a Super Extreme DUI (a BAC of .2 and over). If convicted of the Super Extreme DUI, he would receive a mandatory 45 days in jail and an alcohol monitoring device would be installed in his car.

The Cardinals released him Wednesday and the Patriots claimed him a day later. Floyd has practiced with the Patriots, but has not played in a game with them yet.

This was not his first brush with the law. He had three alcohol-related incidents involving police when he was at Notre Dame, including a DUI arrest.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Floyd’s situation at his press conference on Wednesday, but did not have much to say.

“We were aware of his situation before we claimed him,” Belichick said at Gillette Stadium. “He has an ongoing legal situation and I’m not going to comment on it.”

