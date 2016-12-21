MBTA Expands Youth Pass Program

BOSTON (CBS) – Starting in February, the MBTA is expanding its youth pass program.
The discounted pass costs $30 a month. Users can add value at a discounted rate.
The program is open to anyone between the ages of 12 and 18 not enrolled in middle or high school and anyone between 19 and 25 enrolled in a GED or job training program.
You must live in Boston, Chelsea , Malden or Somerville.
The youth pass cannot be used on the commuter rail.
For more information about how to enroll, please contact:
Boston
617-635-1389
youthline@boston.gov
Chelsea
GreenRoots
617-466-3076
YouthPass@greenrootschelsea.org
Malden
781-397-7000 x2001
jscibelli@cityofmalden.org
Somerville
617-666-3311 x4309
crichelopez@somervillema.gov
For more information, email youthpass@mbta.com.