MBTA Expands Youth Pass Program

December 21, 2016 5:39 AM
Filed Under: MBTA

BOSTON (CBS) – Starting in February, the MBTA is expanding its youth pass program.

The discounted pass costs $30 a month. Users can add value at a discounted rate.

The program is open to anyone between the ages of 12 and 18 not enrolled in middle or high school and anyone between 19 and 25 enrolled in a GED or job training program.

You must live in Boston, Chelsea , Malden or Somerville.

The youth pass cannot be used on the commuter rail.

For more information about how to enroll, please contact:

Boston
617-635-1389
youthline@boston.gov

Chelsea
GreenRoots
617-466-3076
YouthPass@greenrootschelsea.org

Malden
781-397-7000 x2001
jscibelli@cityofmalden.org

Somerville
617-666-3311 x4309
crichelopez@somervillema.gov

For more information, email youthpass@mbta.com.

