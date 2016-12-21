WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Man Accused Of Hitting, Dragging Woman With Car Before Running From The Scene May Face Deportation

December 21, 2016 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Framingham, Hit and Run, Pedestrian

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A man accused of hitting and dragging a pedestrian with his car Tuesday night and running from the scene on foot may now face deportation.

Police arrested Tiago Veira, 23, of 185 Beaver St., after officers and dogs tracked him down after the crash. The 27-year-old victim is now fighting for her life.

Tiago Veira is charged with hitting and dragging a woman with his car before fleeing the scene on foot. (Photo from Framingham Police)

According to police, officers responded to report of a pedestrian accident on Beaver Street at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. On arrival, officers found the victim lying on the ground with multiple serious injuries. The Ford Taurus that struck her was still at the scene, but Veira, who was allegedly driving the car, was not.

Surveillance footage shows the car Veira was allegedly driving stopping before he apparently ran. (WBZ-TV)

Witnesses told police the car hit and dragged the woman before Veira apparently got out of the car and ran from the scene. Shabana Khan, the victim’s sister, says she was dragged about 100 feet. She adds that her sister was taking out thetrash when she was struck.

Surveillance footage seems to show the victim falling into the roadway before Veira struck her. (Photo from WBZ-TV's Christina Hager)

The victim was taken to Beth Israel hospital in Boston in critical condition.

In court, Veira cried as his defense attorney said the victim came out of nowhere, seemingly jumping in front of Veira’s car. Surveillance footage shows the woman seemingly falling into the roadway before Veira struck her. Veira’s attorney said he ran from the scene because he does not speak English and was intimidated by the group that gathered after the incident.

Veira wept in court Wednesday. (WBZ-TV)

Veira is charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and leaving the scene of a crash after knowingly causing personal injury. He was arraigned in Framingham District Court Wednesday and held on $5,000 bail and a detainer was issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

