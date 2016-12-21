Discarded Smoking Materials Caused Fire That Destroyed Lynn Sober Home

LYNN (CBS) – A fire destroyed a Lynn sober home early Wednesday morning, though everyone inside was able to safely escape.
Heavy flames tore through the Chestnut Street building. There were eight people inside when the fire broke out.
Resident Mike Walsh WBZ-TV that flames did not kick up until about 45 minutes after everyone had evacuated.
Walsh added that the most important thing was that everyone got out of harm’s way.
“That’s all that matters. Everyone made it out and from there, everything else can be replaced,” he said.
When the fire alarm went off, Walsh grabbed his daughter’s Christmas presents and went outside.
Lynn firefighters said the flames began in the roof of the second floor. When crews arrived the fire had spread to a third floor porch.
The fire, which completely destroyed the building, was caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.
