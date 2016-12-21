WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Healthy Eating for the Holidays with Laura Posada

December 21, 2016 12:00 PM By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under: Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Laura Posada, Massachusetts, Nova, Salcedo, WBZ, xxHolidays, Yadires, Yadires Nova-Salcedo

December 24, 2016
The holidays are the perfect time to spend time with the family and celebrate! It’s also a time when we do a lot of eating. So, it’s the perfect time to do a segment on how we can eat better and talk about the importance of having healthier meals the entire family will enjoy. And to help us do that, on this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with Family Health Activist/TV Personality/Mother/Life Coach Laura Posada. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FIND US ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER!
“Like” us on Facebook WbzCentroYadires
Follow us on Twitter @YadiresWBZ

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

More from Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia