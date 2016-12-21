Healthy Eating for the Holidays with Laura Posada

December 24, 2016
The holidays are the perfect time to spend time with the family and celebrate! It’s also a time when we do a lot of eating. So, it’s the perfect time to do a segment on how we can eat better and talk about the importance of having healthier meals the entire family will enjoy. And to help us do that, on this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with Family Health Activist/TV Personality/Mother/Life Coach Laura Posada. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FIND US ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER!
“Like” us on Facebook WbzCentroYadires
Follow us on Twitter @YadiresWBZ
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.