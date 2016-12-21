WBZ4[1]
Man Allegedly Posing As Trooper Steals Truck From NH Dealership

December 21, 2016 11:11 PM
Filed Under: Jim Smith, Manchester NH

MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – A man who pretended to be a state trooper allegedly tricked a New Hampshire dealership into taking a truck on a test drive, and then never brought it back.

“He didn’t seem sketchy at all he walked in like any other customer would walk in,” said Team Nissan Sales Manager Stephen Gerbino.

Witnesses say he wore a Massachusetts State Police windbreaker, shaking hands, asking to test drive a pickup truck.

A man posing as a police officer (L) allegedly stole a pickup truck from a NH dealership (WBZ-TV)

Police say he told a salesperson at Team Nissan he was a cop, took that test drive and never came back.

“Provided no license or identification, he flashed a badge while he was wearing a Massachusetts State Police style jacket,” said Manchester Police Lt. Brian O’Keefe. “The salesman assumed he was law enforcement, gave him the keys to a 2011 Chevrolet pickup. The man absconded with it and has not been seen since.”

Truck stolen from Manchester, NH dealership (WBZ-TV)

The dealership says the guy seemed legit even though they never saw a driver’s license.

“He was asked for it,” Gerbino said. “He said ‘Oh my car is parked way over there.’ He’s like ‘Look I’m a cop.’ He showed a badge and he showed a police ID.”

They say the suspect had originally taken the gray Chevy Silverado for a drive with a dealer, but then wanted to take it for a spin alone.

“He went on a test drive with the salesperson first,” Gerbino said. “He came back and said ‘Yeah I really like it I want to show it to my wife. Do you mind if I take it for about an hour?'”

The suspect is a white man over six feet tall who identified himself as Adam Foley of Merrimack, New Hampshire. Police say it’s a lesson. “Any dealership it should be anyone out there that’s allowing someone to test drive the vehicle perhaps get valid license identification,” O’Keefe said.

  1. David Keith says:
    December 22, 2016 at 6:09 am

    “A man who pretended to be a state trooper …”

    Pretended? Until they catch him, how do they know he wasn’t a state trooper?

