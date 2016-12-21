ESPN Has Tom Brady Dominating NFL MVP Race

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady missed four games to start the season, but that apparently won’t have much of an effect on hurting his MVP candidacy.
ESPN has asked 13 panelists to place theoretical MVP votes, and through 15 weeks of football, the Patriots’ quarterback stands alone as the best MVP candidate in the league.
Brady received six of the 13 panelists’ first-place votes; no other player received more than three.
In all, Brady received six votes for first place and six votes for second place, giving him 54 points.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott ranked far behind in second with 36 points each, while Matt Ryan was fourth with 33 points. Aaron Rodgers was fifth, with 13 points.
First-place votes were worth five points, second-place votes were worth four points, and so forth.
ESPN’s MVP THROUGH WEEK 15 (Player, Points)
1. Tom Brady, 54
T-2. Derek Carr, 36
T-2. Ezekiel Elliott, 36
4. Matt Ryan, 33
5. Aaron Rodgers, 13
The only case against Brady, ESPN noted, was that he’s played four fewer games.
“As long as you don’t mind the fact that he’s played 10 games and the other candidates have played 14, Brady is your guy,” ESPN declared. “His numbers projected over 16 games would end up at 4,902 yards, 35 touchdowns and three interceptions — and he’s 9-1.”
Just love those projected figures. [g] He has had an amazing season.