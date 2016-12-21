HealthWatch: Physical Activity Could Help Concussion Recovery

BOSTON (CBS) – When a child gets a concussion, he’s usually told to take it easy at home until their symptoms resolve. But a new study in JAMA suggests that physical activity early after a concussion may actually help children recover faster.
In fact, the kids that returned to physical activity within 7 days of their injury were less likely to have ongoing concussion symptoms a month later compared to kids who remained inactive.
A new report says that most states are easily caught off guard by a new contagious disease. Twenty-six states and Washington D.C. had low scores but not Massachusetts. The Bay State scored the best of all. The report looked at ten different factors like whether hospital systems were prepared for a mass influx of patients and whether states had adequate funding to address emergencies.