Vigil Honors Those Who Died In Workplace Accidents

December 20, 2016 5:47 PM By Paul Burton

BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve seen a number of workplace tragedies this year, with the most recent happening last week in a Braintree water tower. On Tuesday, a vigil aimed to highlight those deaths and the need for change.

The purpose of today’s vigil was to bring attention to the number of workplace injuries and deaths in Massachusetts, and to ensure that working conditions are improved to prevent injuries on the job.

Workers honor their colleagues who have died. (WBZ-TV)

Workers honor their colleagues who have died. (WBZ-TV)

An empty dinner table was set up as a symbol of the number of families who will not be able to celebrate the holidays together because of a work place death.

Last year, the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health said the state reached a five-year high for deaths. They claim 63 people were killed on the job, many of them immigrant workers.

“We’re all brothers, all good guys. They put their boots on, went to work,  and didn’t make it home at the end of the day,” one worker said emotionally. “They just got up to do a job, a lot of them didn’t come home to see their family.”

The vigil aimed to encourage the legislature to pass a bill that would give workers more protection against on the job injury or death. (WBZ-TV)

The vigil aimed to encourage the legislature to pass a bill that would give workers more protection against on the job injury or death. (WBZ-TV)

The parents of Colleen Ritzer, a teacher murdered while at work, were also at the vigil.

Advocates are calling for the legislature to pass a bill that will give workers more protection on the job.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Steve Stevenson says:
    December 20, 2016 at 9:55 pm

    Wonder if they include cops, firefighters, and soldiers in this vigil…

