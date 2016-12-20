Who’s On Your Tipping List?

BOSTON (CBS) – Let’s start with the folks who take care of our kids. Anyone you would like to acknowledge with a small gift for their help this year, the kiddo’s day care provider, school teacher, soccer coach, the brownie leader who has the kids meet at her house every week, the Sunday school teacher?

How about the school bus driver who has on more than one occasion waited patiently as you and the kids ran down the driveway? The kids’ tutor or music teacher. Do they come to the house offering even more service? A token of your appreciation would be a small gift or gift certificate. Or better still, join in with several other parents and give a gift certificate to a restaurant.

The salon where you have your hair done. If you’ve been tipping all year most of the guidebooks say you don’t need to add anything more but others say if you have received outstanding service, the price of a haircut will suffice as a thank you.

The same for the gal who does your nails or eyebrows and don’t forget the gal who washes your hair. Now at some of the salons in Boston you could be dropping an extra $150 during the holidays!

House cleaners: For the people who clean your house each week, one week’s pay will suffice. If they have provided exceptional service like doing the laundry as well give more.

Health Club: Do you have a personal trainer? $50 is suggested? More if you work out every day. The locker room attendant, $5 to $10.

Doggie Daycare: How about the dog walker or groomer. If you have someone come in twice a day to be sure the dog does not mess up your carpets they probably should be rewarded, guidebook suggests $20 to 1 week’s pay. Groomer; a small gift and half the cost of 1 session.

Parking garage or parking lot attendant: Do they park your car every day? Certainly, a tip here will insure that you get a primo parking spot. Guidebooks suggest $10 to $20 for each person. And don’t forget the guys who wash your car each week in the bowels of those parking garages.

