Twitter Explodes With Excitement After Red Sox Trade Clay Buchholz

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox traded Clay Buchholz on Tuesday, a deal that for many fans and media members felt like it was years in the making. Buchholz has long been one of Boston’s biggest targets for scorn in a Red Sox career defined by inconsistency, injuries, and frustration, interspersed with flashes of brilliance.

For many fans on social media, Buchholz’s tantalizing potential was no longer worth the frustration of waiting for him to reach it. Thus, the merciful end of the Buchholz era was met with mostly excitement and clever quips.

Here is a sampling of how fans on Twitter received the Buchholz news …

Clay Buchholz is gone. This is officially the greatest day of my life. — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) December 20, 2016

He's gone! Buchholz is gone! This is not a drill! pic.twitter.com/UfYZkcjVWZ — Ryan Johnston (@Johnston985) December 20, 2016

CLAY BUCHHOLZ HAS BEEN TRADED!!!! WHEN IS THE PARADE?!?!?!?! #RedSox — Jackson Hall (@TonyAquavelva) December 20, 2016

Santa does exist: Buchholz is gone. — Becky Turner (@b_turnerr) December 20, 2016

Buchholz FINALLY gone. Would have taken a pack of Big League Chew and a bag of balls for him #RedSoxNation — Steve (@steves_been_it) December 20, 2016

Like we've done with so many of his BP fastballs over the years, it's time to say goodbye to Clay Buchholz. @RedSox @Phillies — Slick Dickerson (@localinsomniac) December 20, 2016

Clay Buchholz, thanks for your 11 years of contributions. also, gtfoh — brion michaeL (@whoisbrionrock) December 20, 2016

Just went through all my Buchholz tweets from the last three years and it is a graveyard of anger and sadness and redneck jokes. — Jon Tayler (@JATayler) December 20, 2016

If you thought Clay Buchholz looked sick before wait until he lives in Philly for a year. — Will Noonan (@willnoonan) December 20, 2016

Well, the good news for Clay Buchholz is Philly fans are patient and never throw batteries at players. — Matt Langone (@MattLangone) December 20, 2016

Of course, not quite everyone liked the trade. Amid a wave of celebration, Felger & Mazz’s Tony Massarotti and James Stewart were not so excited.

This Buchholz deal is a mistake. — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) December 20, 2016

This is a sneaky bad trade for the Red Sox — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) December 20, 2016

There are legitimate concerns with the Buchholz trade; the Red Sox’ depth at the back-end of the rotation is full of uncertainty and they are now fielding an extremely lefty-heavy staff. But for many in Red Sox Nation – and, apparently, the Red Sox themselves – the need for right-handed depth did not outweigh the headaches associated with Buchholz’s presence on the roster.