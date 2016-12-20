Clay Buchholz Traded To Phillies For Minor Leaguer

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox had one too many starting pitchers, but they made a move on Tuesday to alleviate that roster jam.
The Red Sox shipped right-hander Clay Buchholz to Philadelphia.
FanRag’s Jon Heyman and Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal first reported the deal.
Buchholz, 32, has pitched in 206 games (188 starts) in his career, all with the Red Sox. He owns an 81-61 record to go with a 3.96 ERA.
The acquisition of Chris Sale put the Red Sox rotation a bit over the limit, as he joined David Price, Rick Porcello, Drew Pomeranz, Eduardo Rodriguez, Steven Wright and Buchholz. Though Buchholz was used temporarily in an eighth-inning role last season, the Red Sox’ acquisition of Tyler Thornburg likely cements that role with a more experienced reliever.
Tobias, 24, owns a .301 batting average and an .801 OPS in 188 games across the New York-Penn League, the South Atlantic League and the Florida State League (all Single-A). He was drafted by Philadelphia in the 10th round of the 2015 MLB draft out of the University of Florida.
