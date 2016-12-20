WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning [...]

Carjacking Victim Describes ‘Horrifying’ Night Depicted In ‘Patriots Day’

December 20, 2016 7:26 PM
Filed Under: Boston Marathon Bombings, Patriots Day, The Making of Patriots Day

BOSTON (CBS) – One of the most gripping scenes in the new film about the Boston Marathon bombings and the following manhunt, is Danny Meng’s harrowing story of being carjacked by the Tsarnaev brothers. His courage to escape turned him from victim, to unlikely hero in the search for the bombers.

Meng said he had no idea he was in danger when he pulled over to answer a friend’s text four days after the deadly 2013 attack at the Boston Marathon finish line.

The Cambridge resident says his life changed forever when he saw a car pull up behind him, and then he heard a knock on his window.

“The older brother jumped into my car and put a gun to me, and told me they did the marathon bombing,” he recalled. Meng says the Tsarnaev brothers also confessed to killing officer Sean Collier earlier that night. The mobile app developer says he followed the brothers’ instructions and started driving.

Danny Meng describes the terror of being carjacked by the Boston Marathon bombers. (WBZ-TV)

Danny Meng describes the terror of being carjacked by the Boston Marathon bombers. (WBZ-TV)

“I was really scared at that moment. I was shaking; my body was shaking for the first ten minutes. I can’t manage to drive,” he said. But like so many people that week, Meng had his Boston Strong moment when the bombers pulled into a Cambridge gas station and Dzhokhar got out of the car.

“So I think, it’s my last chance, and the best chance I have for me to run. I have to do it at that moment,” he said, recalling how he went through his escape plan in his head. “Unbuckle the seat belt. Open the door. And jump out. I never run that fast in my life.”

Meng says he spent a lot of time with Patriots Day director Peter Berg and Jimmy Yang, the actor who plays him in the movie, to make sure they both understood exactly what he went through, and what it was like to make that terrifying decision to run.

“It was the most horrifying moment in my life,” he said.

Dun Meng pleading with a clerk after escaping the Tsarnaev brothers, April 18, 2013. (Image Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office)

Dun Meng pleading with a clerk after escaping the Tsarnaev brothers, April 18, 2013. (Image Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office)

The movie, which opens in Boston on Wednesday, also captures the moment when Meng shared a critical piece of information with police. He happened to remember the login and tracking information for the GPS system in his Mercedes stolen by the bombers. Police were able to use that information to track the brothers down in Watertown.

A lot of people have called a Meng a hero for his role in the hunt for the Tsarnaevs. But Meng says the real heroes are the police, and the survivors who taught him an important lesson.

“It somehow changed how I think of my life. Every day now is a gift.”

Patriots Day is produced by our sister company CBS Films.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia