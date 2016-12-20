WBZ4[1]
North End Stabbing Sends One To Hospital With Life-Threatening Injuries

December 20, 2016 8:05 PM
Filed Under: North End, Stabbing

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police say a stabbing in the North End left one person with life threatening injuries.

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being stabbed at about 1:30 p.m. on Fulton Street. A witness said he found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds in his apartment.

Police are investigating a stabbing in the North End. (WBZ-TV)

Julie Pirelli identified the victim as her brother, Bobby Pirelli, who she’d spoken on the phone with earlier on Tuesday.

“I got a call from a detective saying ‘you need to get to the hospital right away, your brother Bobby’s in the hospital,'” she said.

A witness who remained anonymous reports the incident happened on the second floor of a mixed-use apartment building designed for the elderly and disabled. After hearing an emergency alarm, the witness said he found his neighbor with multiple stab wounds and a clear sign of a struggle.

Neighbors say Bobby Pirelli is well liked. (WBZ-TV)

Julie Pirelli said she does not know why someone attacked her brother, an Army veteran, just days before Christmas.

“He does so much for the elderly people in his building. They were having lunch, he went upstairs to get some drinks for everybody and when he came back out of his door, I guess he was attacked,” she said. “That’s all we know”

Neighbors say the victim recently became an Uber driver. He was liked by everyone in the building, and would help his elderly neighbors to the grocery store.

“He’s about as good to me as any other friend I have. I have no other way to describe him,” one neighbor said.

Police are still investigating the incident and no arrests had been made Tuesday night.

