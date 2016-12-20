WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning [...]

Driver ‘Shaken’ After Bullet Hits Car On I-495 In Milford

December 20, 2016 11:59 PM
Filed Under: Car Hit By Bullet, Interstate 495, James Perilli, Milford

MILFORD (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are trying to figure out who fired a bullet that hit a car on Interstate 495.

Investigators say a driver was traveling down 495 south in the Milford area around 5 p.m. Monday when a bullet went flying through his windshield and became lodged somewhere inside the car.

The bullet missed the driver who was the only person in the vehicle.

The bullet hole in James Perilli's windshield. (WBZ-TV)

The bullet hole in James Perilli’s windshield. (WBZ-TV)

Police did not release his name, but James Perilli told WBZ- TV he was driving the car when the bullet landed in the seat next to him, where his wife or child sometimes sit.

“It was just like a loud smash, glass ended up all over the passenger’s seat,” he said. “I was going under a bridge, I thought maybe a rock or ice or something hit the front of the car.”

James Perilli. (WBZ-TV)

James Perilli. (WBZ-TV)

Perilli pulled off the highway and on to Route 126 in Bellingham to check out the damage. That’s when he found the bullet and realized someone had shot his car while he was driving.

“It was actually kind of flabbergasting,” Perilli said. “I’m just sort of still shaken a little bit.”

The bullet hole in James Perilli's windshield. (WBZ-TV)

The bullet hole in James Perilli’s windshield. (WBZ-TV)

Troopers collected evidence from the car and scoured the area along 495 from Milford to Marlboro, searching the roads and overpasses from the air and on the ground. But they did not find a shooter.

State Police said they have not received reports of any similar incidents. Perilli is curious how this happened.

“If they were just out shooting a gun in the air or if they were actually aiming, that would be worse,” he said.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia