Driver ‘Shaken’ After Bullet Hits Car On I-495 In Milford

MILFORD (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are trying to figure out who fired a bullet that hit a car on Interstate 495.

Investigators say a driver was traveling down 495 south in the Milford area around 5 p.m. Monday when a bullet went flying through his windshield and became lodged somewhere inside the car.

The bullet missed the driver who was the only person in the vehicle.

Police did not release his name, but James Perilli told WBZ- TV he was driving the car when the bullet landed in the seat next to him, where his wife or child sometimes sit.

“It was just like a loud smash, glass ended up all over the passenger’s seat,” he said. “I was going under a bridge, I thought maybe a rock or ice or something hit the front of the car.”

Perilli pulled off the highway and on to Route 126 in Bellingham to check out the damage. That’s when he found the bullet and realized someone had shot his car while he was driving.

“It was actually kind of flabbergasting,” Perilli said. “I’m just sort of still shaken a little bit.”

Troopers collected evidence from the car and scoured the area along 495 from Milford to Marlboro, searching the roads and overpasses from the air and on the ground. But they did not find a shooter.

State Police said they have not received reports of any similar incidents. Perilli is curious how this happened.

“If they were just out shooting a gun in the air or if they were actually aiming, that would be worse,” he said.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.