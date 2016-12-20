WBZ4[1]
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Deck Their Halls Just In Time For Christmas

December 20, 2016 8:24 AM
Filed Under: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

BROOKLINE (CBS) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Brady-Bundchen household.

Gisele shared a photo Tuesday morning of Tom and their daughter decorating their tree. The New England Patriots quarterback was in charge of stringing together the lights, while Vivian climbed up a stepstool to put up ornaments.

❤️

A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

It appears the typically festive couple is getting a bit of late start in celebrating the holidays. A look back at Bundchen’s Instagram from around this time last year shows a tree lit and decorated by Dec. 13.

Let's go Pats!!!!

A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

In 2014, the couple shared matching photos on social media of each other in Santa hats.

This year, Tom Brady will spend Christmas Eve in Foxboro, taking on the New York Jets in a bid to clinch home-field advantage for the playoffs.

Comments

One Comment

  1. David Keith says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:51 am

    WBZ, all things Brady, … all the time.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Fred Pycko says:
    December 20, 2016 at 9:55 am

    Tom, no knife or saw for trimming the tree please .. Merry Christmas

    Reply | Report comment

