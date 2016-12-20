Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Deck Their Halls Just In Time For Christmas

BROOKLINE (CBS) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Brady-Bundchen household.
Gisele shared a photo Tuesday morning of Tom and their daughter decorating their tree. The New England Patriots quarterback was in charge of stringing together the lights, while Vivian climbed up a stepstool to put up ornaments.
It appears the typically festive couple is getting a bit of late start in celebrating the holidays. A look back at Bundchen’s Instagram from around this time last year shows a tree lit and decorated by Dec. 13.
In 2014, the couple shared matching photos on social media of each other in Santa hats.
This year, Tom Brady will spend Christmas Eve in Foxboro, taking on the New York Jets in a bid to clinch home-field advantage for the playoffs.
