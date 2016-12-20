WBZ4[1]
Woman Fatally Stabbed During Dispute With Neighbor

December 20, 2016 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Dorchester, Fatal Stabbing

BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was fatally stabbed with a kitchen knife early Tuesday morning at a Dorchester apartment.

Boston Police said 34-year-old Sasha Morris was attacked on Fayston Street around 12:50 a.m.

She was brought to Boston Medical Center but did not survive.

Elba Morales, 47, was arrested and charged with murder.

Prosecutors say the violent incident began in Morris’ boyfriend’s apartment when the two women argued in the kitchen.

Police search for evidence after a woman was fatally stabbed in Dorchester. (WBZ-TV)

Police search for evidence after a woman was fatally stabbed in Dorchester. (WBZ-TV)

The argument became physical, and Morris was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife.

Morales alleged ran to the apartment of another resident in the same building.

Police say she then tried to leave the area in that resident’s car, but was stopped by officers and arrested.

Morales was arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court and ordered held without bail.

