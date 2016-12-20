WBZ4[1]
5 Arrested Following Alcohol-Fueled Melee At Everett Chuck E. Cheese’s

December 20, 2016 3:41 PM
Filed Under: chuck e cheese, Everett, Everett Police

EVERETT (CBS) – Multiple people were arrested inside an Everett Chuck E. Cheese’s after they allegedly attacked police officers who were attempting to take a man into custody for drinking inside the children’s entertainment center.

On Saturday, two officers at the Gateway Mall responded to a report of adults drinking alcoholic beverages, which are prohibited inside Chuck E. Cheese’s.

Police say they tried to arrest Samuel Ramos of Dorchester. He allegedly became belligerent with officers and customers who were also drinking.

Though Ramos was arrested, police said “other patrons began inciting the crowd who turned hostile against the responding officers.”

Everett Police say multiple patrons began punching and kicking officers. Additional units were called in from Everett, Medford, and Massachusetts State Police.

Ramos was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and interfering with police.

Pedro Abreu, 53, was charged on six outstanding warrants and counts of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Jose Rosado-Cruz, Emily Joyce Emerson, and Yoselin Enid Rosado were also arrested on various charges including assault and battery on a police officer.

“It’s extremely disappointing to see adults behave in this manner in an establishment that is designed for young family fun,” said Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie. “I’m thankful that our officers were able to restore order in a quick manner and were able to hold those responsible for the disturbance accountable for their actions.”

Comments

One Comment

  1. Bill Smith says:
    December 20, 2016 at 4:37 pm

    Another reason to build a wall! I don’t think these misfits came over on The Mayflower!

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Serena Coots Joyce says:
    December 20, 2016 at 10:56 pm

    Bill Smith – you are so right!

    Reply | Report comment
  3. lordhelmet833 (@lordhelmet833) says:
    December 21, 2016 at 3:20 pm

    When did they start selling burritos at chuck e cheese?

    Reply | Report comment

