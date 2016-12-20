WBZ4[1]
Car Hits Pedestrian, Home In Needham

December 20, 2016 10:57 PM
Filed Under: Crash, Needham

NEEDHAM (CBS) — Two people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a home Tuesday.

Needham police say the car struck a pedestrian on Webster Street at about 2:45 p.m. The car then continued, plowing through a fence before stopping when it hit a house.

A car plowed through a fence and into a home after hitting a pedestrian Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

A car plowed through a fence and into a home after hitting a pedestrian Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

Witnesses say the pedestrian is a grandfather who was walking with his 4-year-old grandson. Next door neighbor, Diana Conroy, rushed to help the man as her daughter tended to the little boy.

“He was bleeding pretty badly, so put pressure on the wound and waited until police and fire came,” Conroy said, “My daughter and the police woman brought the little boy into our house to warm him up.”

The owner of the home that was struck, Susan Barnes-Brown, said she felt her house shake. Then, she rushed outside to help the driver of the car.

“I just brought towels and ice because his face was covered in blood,” Barnes-Brown said.

This car allegedly hit a pedestrian before crashing into a home in Needham. (WBZ-TV)

This car allegedly hit a pedestrian before crashing into a home in Needham. (WBZ-TV)

There is a hole in Barnes-Brown’s home and her basement is covered in glass. But she’s more concerned with the two injured men.

“This time of year, it’s just, that’s very sad,” she said.

The driver was transported to Beth Israel hospital in Boston, and the pedestrian went to Brigham and Women’s.

 

