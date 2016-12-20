Anonymous Donor Gives Church $100k Winning Lottery Ticket

BOSTON (CBS) — You could call it a Christmas miracle. Somebody won a $100,000 lottery ticket and instead of cashing it in themselves, they handed it over to this friar for a higher use.
A donor gave the lottery winnings to Saint Anthony’ Shrine, the same church that was robbed earlier in December. The money will go toward feeding and providing community outreach services to the less fortunate and homeless, Father Thomas Conway said.
“He’s really really touched people and inspired them and made them feel better about humanity to tell you the truth,” Conway said of the anonymous donor.
“Talk about the Christmas spirit, what’s better than that than sharing what you have with the poor,” Mary Anne Rooney-Hegan, the church’s development director said.
Worshipers learned of the donation and they were in awe.
“I love that. I would love to be able to do that,” Paula Stanziani, a worshiper, said. “I think that’s so amazing.”
Church officials aren’t sure if the anonymous donor is rich or poor, all they know is he is an older man. But, they do know he is rich at heart.
One Comment
By the example of Christ of how we should view the world and who our neighbor is we can try to follow his life lessons and by doing so find that our own lives become richer. I believe that when something good happens in our life if we share with others our enjoyment becomes that much more for then it transcends just something material and becomes a source of joy for more than just ourselves. When we reach out our hand to lift up our neighbor we can not fail to be uplifted ourselves.