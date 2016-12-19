Bruins Recall Frank Vatrano From Providence

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Monday that the team has recalled forward Frank Vatrano from Providence in the AHL. Vatrano later joined the team for its Monday practice at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.
Vatrano was cleared to play on Dec. 16 after undergoing surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left foot on Sept. 26. It’s unclear whether he will be available to play against the New York Islanders at the TD Garden on Tuesday night.
The Bruins called Vatrano up to the AHL ahead of Monday’s 11:59 p.m. (EST) deadline for NHL teams to make trades, call-ups/demotions, or waiver moves before the league freezes rosters from Dec. 20-27. Vatrano had returned to action with two goals in as many games for the Providence Bruins before being called back up.
Vatrano, 22, has the potential to provide a much-needed scoring touch for the Bruins, who have scored just 23 goals in their past 10 games. The team is 5-3-2 in that span.