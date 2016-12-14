Marijuana Vote Certified In Massachusetts, Law Takes Effect Thursday

BOSTON (AP) — The Governor’s Council has certified the November ballot question that legalizes recreational marijuana in Massachusetts, though not without some contentious moments.
That means the law is now formally cleared to take effect on Thursday.
Jen Caissie, the only Republican on the eight-member elected council, pushed for a roll call on Question 4, which carried by more than 200,000 votes according to an official tally by the secretary of state’s office.
Caissie said she could not in good conscience vote to certify, calling marijuana a “gateway” to heroin.
Several other councilors objected to a roll call, saying their responsibility was only to certify the results of the election, not express their own views about the measure.
In the end, the results of the marijuana question were certified by a voice vote.
What an idiot, it actually greatly reduces heroin use where it is legal.