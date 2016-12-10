Fiery Templeton Crash Leaves 2 Women In Mercedes Dead

December 10, 2016 11:59 AM
Route 2, Templeton

TEMPLETON (CBS) – A fiery single-car crash on Route 2 in Templeton early Saturday morning left two women dead.

Massachusetts State Police said they responded to the crash at the Otter River Road overpass at about 1:20 a.m.

Authorities are still trying to figure out why the 2010 Mercedes went off the road and hit a bridge abutment at the overpass. The car rolled over and became fully engulfed in flames, police said.

The two adult women were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

