Michigan Couple Volunteers To Fly Turtles Rescued Off Cape Cod To Florida

December 9, 2016 7:59 AM
BOSTON (CBS) – A Michigan couple responded to an “urgent request” to the aviation community and will fly 52 endangered sea turtles to Florida after they were rescued from Cape Cod beaches.

New England Aquarium sought volunteer pilots to transport the turtles after they were rescued and re-warmed.

Since last Saturday, more than 100 sea turtles have been saved from beaches of Cape Cod Bay. As a result, the aquarium’s Quincy turtle hospital is full.

More turtles are expected to strand on Friday and Saturday.

The Michigan couple will depart from Marshfield Airport on Friday and land in Panama City, Florida, later in the day.

Upon their arrival in Florida, the turtles will be brought to continue rehabilitating at Gulf World Marine Park.

In total, New England Aquarium has received 229 sea turtles this season. Many have already been sent to facilities along the east coast.

