Report: Danny Amendola Suffers High-Ankle Sprain, With Hopes Of Returning For Playoffs

BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday’s thorough win over the Los Angeles Rams was not a complete celebration for the New England Patriots, as wide receiver Danny Amendola suffered an ankle injury late in the third quarter and did not return.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the injury is a high-ankle sprain, and it will likely sideline Amendola for the final four weeks of the season.
Amendola was pressed into punt-return duty on Sunday when rookie Cyrus Jones mishandled a punt in the first quarter. Jones assumed punt-return duties again after Amendola left due to injury, and the rookie allowed a punt from Johnny Hekker to sail over his head.
Amendola, 31, came with an injury history when he signed with the Patriots, but he’s remained relatively reliable in his four seasons in Foxboro. He battled through injuries to play in 12 games in 2013, before playing 16 games in 2014 and 14 games last season. He’s also played in all seven of the Patriots’ postseason games since joining the team in 2013. He was a major contributor in the Super Bowl run in 2014, catching 11 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns in three games. That included the famed touchdown reception from Julian Edelman, as well as a touchdown in Super Bowl XLIX.
This season, he’s played in 12 games, catching 23 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns, while picking up 14 first downs.
One Comment