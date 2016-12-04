Patriots Wear Cleats Honoring Various Charities And Causes (PHOTOS)

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Typically, the NFL frowns upon players expressing themselves through their equipment. In fact, wearing anything except uniform colors results in fines from the league office.

But this week, the league decided to have a heart, allowing players to wear cleats that can represent charities or causes close to the players’ hearts. Given the NFL’s history of fining players for raising awareness for breast cancer and domestic violence, the intentions of the league for the “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign can be questioned. But the net result on Sunday is unquestionably a positive.

“One of the great NFL traditions is how our players passionately support important causes in their communities and around the globe every year,” commissioner Roger Goodell said in the league’s announcement. “They are incredibly creative by nature, so we are not surprised how they are seizing the opportunity this week with inspiring expressions of their charitable commitments on their cleats, online and through social media.”

Several Patriots participated in the event, as you can see below.

Uncle Smarty Foundation coming soon…. My cleats for this week. Cc @solesbysir #UncleSmartyFoundation #theimaginationagency A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Dec 2, 2016 at 6:17pm PST

Rockin these courtesy of the great @deanrussoart!! Support shelter dogs in need by following link in bio.. & stay tuned after the game to find out how these cleats can be yours!! #MyCauseMyCleats A post shared by Logan Ryan (@realloganryan) on Nov 29, 2016 at 5:31pm PST

Wearing these custom cleats this week to support @WaterboysORG. Got a pair for @ninko50 too! #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/ATTSASOgkQ — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) November 29, 2016

Honored to represent @TMFoundation this week on the field with the #MyCleatsMyCause initiative. S/O to @dezcustomz for the great work. pic.twitter.com/EPTy0gpqMQ — Joe Cardona (@joecardona93) December 2, 2016

The Patriots defeated the Rams, 26-10, at Gillette Stadium.