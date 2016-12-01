Poor Time Management Skills? Blame Your Parents, Study Suggests

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBS) – If you have trouble completing your tasks on time, you may be able to blame your parents for that.
There’s a new study from the University of Albany that found people who had consistent daily routines growing up were less likely to have problems with attention and time management than those with erratic schedules as children.
Researchers think regular routines help kids feel safe and have clearer expectations and boundaries.
The study surveyed nearly 300 undergraduate students.
Study leader Jennifer Weil Malatras, a psychologist, writes that even families experiencing major structural changes can still help children feel like their life is predictable and secure.
“For example, a family going through divorce can still ensure their children have consistent bedtime routines, or participation in extracurricular activities,” she said.
One Comment
I grow and distribute marijuana/,cannabis oil,/cannabis edibles,/cannabis extracts/and more.
check on website: http://www.chrismarijuanadispensary.com
text or call (617)829-3512