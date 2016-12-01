New Safety Rules Approved After Fatal Duck Boat Accident

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have given final approval to new safety rules for amphibious sightseeing vehicles, more commonly known as duck boats.
The bill was enacted by the House and Senate during informal sessions on Thursday.
The measure would require all duck boat operators to separate the responsibilities of driver and tour guide. It also calls for blind spot cameras and proximity sensors on all the vehicles.
The legislation was filed following the April death of 28-year-old Allison Warmuth, who was struck and killed by a Boston Duck Tours vehicle while riding a scooter near Boston Common.
The company has since announced that it will no longer allow duck boat drivers to narrate tours.
A spokesman for Republican Gov. Charlie Baker did not immediately say whether he planned to sign the bill.
