Salvation Army Red Kettles Brimming With Sparkling Donations

Ring dropped into Salvation Army kettle in Waltham (Image from Nick Giovanni/WBZ)

WALTHAM (AP) — For the third consecutive year, the Salvation Army’s red kettles in Massachusetts are brimming with sparkling donations.

A wave of generosity that began in 2014 with the donations of wedding rings is continuing this holiday season. New donations of diamond rings have been made recently in red kettles in Waltham and Northbridge.

Last week, an anonymous benefactor dropped a diamond ring into a red kettle outside a Market Basket grocery store in Waltham. Salvation Army officials appraised the ring at between $600 and $700.

Then on Monday, a woman dropped four rings into a kettle at a Walmart store in Northbridge.

The donations were made days after the Salvation Army raised nearly $27,000 from a week-long online auction for more than 60 jewelry items donated during the past two years of red kettle campaigns in Massachusetts.

