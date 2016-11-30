Jeff Fisher Doesn’t Know The Patriots’ Running Backs

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Things haven’t exactly gone swimmingly for Jeff Fisher in the Rams’ first season back in Los Angeles. His team is 4-7 and about to face the Patriots in Foxboro, so he will need to be at his absolute best coaching ’em up for Sunday.

It doesn’t sound like Fisher is off to a good start, though, because his roster for the Patriots might be dated. By four years.

The Rams head coach had a conference call with Patriots reporters on Wednesday and was asked about how he plans to defend the Pats’ trio of running backs, led namely LeGarrette Blount, James White, and the recently returned Dion Lewis.

Fisher complimented Blount before getting to the next two backs. Shades of Rex Ryan last season, Fisher’s information didn’t sound quite up-to-date.

“I’ve been impressed with Brandon and what he’s done out of the backfield. You’ve got to deal with him, in addition to Danny. You’ve got playmakers all around, so we have to play sound defense.”

To be fair, with “Brandon” he is certainly referring to Brandon Bolden, who is still on the Patriots roster. But Bolden has touched the ball on offense a grand total of three times on the season. Danny? Fisher must be referring to Danny Woodhead, who has played for the San Diego Chargers since 2013.

The Rams even played the Chargers in 2014, probably after Fisher spent the week poring over film of LaDainian Tomlinson. But to be fair, Woodhead was out for that game. Maybe Fisher was talking about Danny Amendola, who played for the Rams under Fisher in 2012, but that wouldn’t be any better because he is not a running back. Also, he played for Jeff Fisher on the Rams.

I’ll go ahead and give Fisher the benefit of the doubt and say he had a mental lapse and really meant “Dion” instead of “Danny.” But in that case, at least he got kind of close to knowing Dion Lewis’ name, unlike Sexy Rexy who practically didn’t want to know his name. Lewis had six catches for 98 yards plus seven rushes for 40 yards and a touchdown after Rex disrespected him, so perhaps it’s not the worst thing for the Patriots that Fisher is apparently unaware of his presence on the roster.

One thing is certain: if Fisher spent his film room time this week preparing for Woodhead, he’s going to have a bad time.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.