Patriots Reportedly Sign Marcus Cannon To 5-Year Contract Extension

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a number of free agents to deal with this offseason. Marcus Cannon will not be one of them.

The Patriots reportedly signed the offensive tackle to a five-year extension on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Field Yates.

Per @FieldYates and me, Patriots and OT Marcus Cannon have agreed to a five-year contract extension. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 29, 2016

#Patriots OT Marcus Cannon has agreed to a 5-year extension worth $32.5M, source said. He gets $14.5M guaranteed. A feel-good story. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2016

Cannon, 28, is in his sixth season with the Patriots after the team drafted him in the fifth round in 2011 out of Texas Christian University. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma at the 2011 NFL Combine, but was on the Patriots’ active roster by Week 10 of the 2011 season.

The right tackle has played in all but one game this season (missing Week 5’s win against the Cleveland Browns), starting all 10 games after making a career-high eight starts in 2015. Cannon has been a solid protector of Tom Brady and the other Patriots quarterbacks this season, and has seen a vast improvement in his game with the return of offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

Cannon was due to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.