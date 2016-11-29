Keller @ Large: Diane Stern Ends Remarkable Run At WBZ NewsRadio 1030

BOSTON (CBS) – Diane Stern is retiring? Are you kidding me?

Bostonians are used to hearing Diane deliver the news; for longtime Bostonians, it’s second nature. That’s what happens when you report and anchor so professionally for 33 years on WBZ NewsRadio 1030, not to mention another eight years working her way up the ladder.

Actually, I do have to mention it, because in reviewing Diane’s career, I realize we’ve been hanging around the same newsrooms for a long, long time.

I’ve worked with her at four radio stations in this market, which has given me a front-row seat to admire her work. Composure, intelligence and curiosity are key elements in a good journalist, and Diane possesses all three.

It's @DianeWBZ's last day on the air before retirement! pic.twitter.com/5Yf6yYoW31 — Jay Borselle (@JayWBZ) November 29, 2016

Then again, neither of us was too crazy about the walk to our cars late at night in the very scary streets around one station where we worked. Diane suggested we walk together, which to me meant she saw safety in numbers, because she certainly didn’t think I would be much protection if things got really rough.

But we did make it out of there, and Diane’s retirement marks the end of an especially enduring run in an industry with a lot of turnover.

I’ve mentioned before how blessed WBZ is to have voices that stay for years, building credibility and familiarity, and Diane is a case study in that.

When you contemplate retiring one day, you hope it’s with the respect of your colleagues and customers, at the peak of your game, with the energy to pursue your other passions.

Diane Stern is showing us how it’s done today, and Diane, I’m jealous, but I’m also taking notes.

After all, I’m always following in your footsteps.

Listen to Jon’s commentary:

Diane talks to WBZ’s Laurie Kirby about her long career