Record Voter Turnout For 2016 Election In Mass., One-Third Voted Early

BOSTON (CBS) – More than 3.4 million people voted in Massachusetts in this year’s election, setting a new record for voter turnout, the state announced Monday.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin said 3,402,809 votes were cast on November 8. Thirty-percent of those were early votes.

“Between early voting and Election Day balloting, 75% of our registered voters made their choices in an election that had no administrative problems,” Galvin said in a statement.

Hillary Clinton ended up with 1,995,196 votes, well ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s 1,090,893.

77,763 voters left their choice for president blank. Among them was Gov. Charlie Baker.