Victim Of Hit-And-Run Outside Brockton Bar Dies

BROCKTON (CBS) — A man struck by a car while crossing a street outside a bar early Friday morning has died, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said Monday.

Sergio Licona, 25 of Brockton, died early this morning at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, the DA’s office said.

Licona was struck outside The Spot Night Club on North Main Street in Brockton around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Surveillance video shows the impact throwing him into the air.

Witnesses told investigators that Licona was with a group of people leaving the club when he was hit. He was initially taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, but transferred to Boston because of the seriousness of his injuries.

Police said he has family outside of the country.

They said the driver of the car, a dark-colored 2012 Jaguar sedan, did not stop, and that the car had a broken window and other damage to its front end. Police towed what they believed to be the suspect car on Saturday.

The driver turned himself in to Massachusetts State Police, but has not yet been identified, as he has not yet been charged.

WBZ’s Bill Shields reports late Monday that a person of interest also turned himself in to police, but also has not been charged.