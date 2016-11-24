Wrong-Way Driver Killed In Crash On I-495

PLAINVILLE (CBS) – A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash early Thanksgiving morning on Interstate 495 in Plainville.

State Police say a young man from Norton was heading north on the southbound side of the highway between Exits 13 and 14 around 2 a.m. when his Toyota Corolla slammed into an oncoming car.

“The wrong-way operator is deceased as a result of the crash. The operator of the other vehicle has been transported to Rhode Island Hospital,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

The survivor, a 21-year-old woman from Barnstable, was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

“The facts and circumstances of the crash, including where and why the wrong-way operator entered the southbound side of the highway, is under investigation,” Procopio said.

One driver, Greg Sanford, said he saw the driver of the red Toyota Corolla going the wrong way.

“I didn’t want somebody’s Thanksgiving ruined, so I was trying to do whatever I could to try to stop whoever it was,” said Sanford.

He called 911 and turned his own car around, following the wrong-way driver down the highway so he could warn oncoming traffic.

“Flashing lights, so at least oncoming traffic would be able to see the lights and probably react before something like that happens,” he said.

At that point, police told Sanford that troopers were on their way, and he should turn around for his own safety. They said the crash happened moments later.

“I feel bad for other families that now have to deal with that on a day that really means so much to be together with one’s family,” said Sanford.

The names of those involved have not been made public.

Police said they have extra patrols on the road for the holidays, and are asking people to pay extra attention to the roads and signs, and to not drink and drive.

This is the latest in a series of wrong-way fatal crashes on I-495.

Read: I-Team: Critics Say Mass. Not Doing Enough To Prevent Wrong-Way Crashes

Five people died last month when a driver crashed head-on into another car in Middleboro.

Back in July, two drivers were killed when their cars collided in the southbound lanes in Mansfield.