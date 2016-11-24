WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

NightSide – Reach Out To The Other Side

November 24, 2016 1:15 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – By day, Kelle Sutliff is a typical mom from Andover, Massachusetts. But along with her normal routine, she often finds herself communicating with the other side! Kelle has learned to use her intuition to hear what those who have passed on are saying to her. Tonight, Kelle joins Dan in studio to talk about how her predictions for 2016 panned out, and to help you contact someone from your life who has passed away.

Originally broadcasdt November 23rd, 2016.

http://psychicmediumkelle.com/

Part 1:

Part 2:

More from Dan Rea
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia