WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS: Recap | Blog | Parade | Brady MVP | Video | Photos | Stats

Startup Capital: Be Choosy When Picking Your Business Credit

November 23, 2016 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Business Credit Cards, Finance, Small Business Pulse, Tips Tricks & Tools

 

A lot of small businesses rely on credit for much-needed startup capital. Sure, in a perfect world, you’d have investors, and you wouldn’t need to rely on credit to build your own business. However, that’s not always the case, so you may need to look into some different options for your startup capital. That’s where strong credit comes in. Depending on your credit score and business plan, you may be able to qualify for a business line of credit. When you do, just be sure to know all the details before you sign on the bottom line. If you’re considering a new business credit card, here is a friendly reminder of what you should be looking for.
 

 

Separate identities

It’s very important that you keep your personal and your business finances separate. Your business credit card can really help with the process. While all credit lines with your name on them will be reported to all credit bureaus, if you have all your business activity on your business credit card, you can keep your business credit score separate from your personal one, especially with credit reporting organizations like Equifax or Experian.

 

Employee credit

Some business cards will even offer benefits that include employee credit cards. If you’ve got employees that do a lot of spending and you deal with invoices and reimbursement a lot, it may be worth it to issue employee credit cards. In many cases, you can apply the card rewards on your employee’s cards to the main account holder (you), so you never have to lose your rewards. Plus, once you get all your employees’ spending in one place, you can then focus on the reporting features and other benefits offered by your card company.

 

Rewards programs

If you’re going to be spending a lot of money on credit, put that money to work for you and enjoy some of the rewards you can accumulate. Nearly every credit card program has some kind of rewards system, so look for one that’s going to work best for you. If you do a lot of traveling, look for a card that offers rewards for airline miles, discounts or rebates on hotels and car rentals and other travel expenses. Other cards will offer rewards for shopping with specific partners, which may be a better option if you don’t do a lot of traveling for your business.

 

 

This article was written by Deborah Flomberg for CBS Small Business Pulse.

 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia