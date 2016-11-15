Teen Protects Girl From Stranger At Boston Target

BOSTON (CBS) — As Cameron Cook helped his little sister with some homework tonight, it was hard not to think about the little girl he protected from a pervert over the weekend.
The South End teen and his mom were doing some shopping at the South Bay Plaza Target when something odd caught his eye–a man with what he describes as a demonic look on his face.
“I seen the guy grabbing himself, and my mom goes, ‘Cam let’s go, keep walking,’ I was like, no, something’s going on.”
The 17-year-old noticed that man fixated on a young girl pushing a shopping cart.
“I was close enough that I could smell the liquor coming from his mouth,” said Cameron’s mother, Heather Cook. “It was horrible.”
But it got worse when the man thrust himself up against the somewhat startled youngster, prompting Cameron to step in.
“So I went up to him, I was like, ‘Excuse me sir, do you know her?’ And then the first thing he said was, ‘I’m not a pervert, I’m not a pervert.’ I was like, I didn’t ask you that sir,” said Cameron.
“He was big, and Cameron had no fear at all,” said his mother. “He just stood firm on the fact that he knew what this man was doing was wrong.”
Cameron suggested the man leave the store, and he did–denying and cursing all the way.
The store manager would later call to say that store surveillance video had been turned over to police.
“I’m very proud of him, but it’s totally within his character,” Heather Cook said. “He’s not afraid to do what’s right.”
There were also heartfelt thanks from the young victim’s mom, who apparently was in the bathroom at the time.
“I’m just happy I was there to protect her,” said Cameron. “Because you never know what could have went on.”
Heather Cook said the store manager told her that video showed the man climbing into a waiting car outside.
Police advise parents never to leave their small children alone in a store–take them to the bathroom with you.
One Comment
I am so proud of this young hero for following his gut instinct AND sticking around to intervene. Well done.
Great job Cameron!!! Your actions made a huge difference in what could have been a horrible outcome.
This is a great story, shame on the Mom for leaving her child unattended!
Good job young man! Thank you.
TARGET will probably sue the kid and his family for not allowing the man to express himself.
hey whiner, you seem mad because as usual the predators are middle aged white straight men, not the transexuals that you tried to blame everything on.
ok, middle aged straight black man,,,,,
To me he was hero he knew what he needed to do and he did it without one thought of himself how wonderful.
I have to add one more piece of advice: Go into the bathroom with your children as well, don’t send them in alone. Especially with Targets new bathroom law allowing men in the women’s bathroom!
Great young man!!!! The mother of the little girl is a moron.