Teen Protects Girl From Stranger At Boston Target

November 15, 2016 8:08 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — As Cameron Cook helped his little sister with some homework tonight, it was hard not to think about the little girl he protected from a pervert over the weekend.

The South End teen and his mom were doing some shopping at the South Bay Plaza Target when something odd caught his eye–a man with what he describes as a demonic look on his face.

“I seen the guy grabbing himself, and my mom goes, ‘Cam let’s go, keep walking,’ I was like, no, something’s going on.”

Cameron Cook helped protect a little girl from a pervert at the South Bay Target. (WBZ-TV)

The 17-year-old noticed that man fixated on a young girl pushing a shopping cart.

“I was close enough that I could smell the liquor coming from his mouth,” said Cameron’s mother, Heather Cook. “It was horrible.”

But it got worse when the man thrust himself up against the somewhat startled youngster, prompting Cameron to step in.

“So I went up to him, I was like, ‘Excuse me sir, do you know her?’ And then the first thing he said was, ‘I’m not a pervert, I’m not a pervert.’ I was like, I didn’t ask you that sir,” said Cameron.

“He was big, and Cameron had no fear at all,” said his mother. “He just stood firm on the fact that he knew what this man was doing was wrong.”

Cameron suggested the man leave the store, and he did–denying and cursing all the way.

The Target at South Bay Plaza. (WBZ-TV)

The store manager would later call to say that store surveillance video had been turned over to police.

“I’m very proud of him, but it’s totally within his character,” Heather Cook said. “He’s not afraid to do what’s right.”

There were also heartfelt thanks from the young victim’s mom, who apparently was in the bathroom at the time.

“I’m just happy I was there to protect her,” said Cameron. “Because you never know what could have went on.”

Heather Cook said the store manager told her that video showed the man climbing into a waiting car outside.

Police advise parents never to leave their small children alone in a store–take them to the bathroom with you.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Colleen Doherty McManus says:
    November 15, 2016 at 12:22 pm

    I am so proud of this young hero for following his gut instinct AND sticking around to intervene. Well done.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. John Toler says:
    November 15, 2016 at 12:31 pm

    Great job Cameron!!! Your actions made a huge difference in what could have been a horrible outcome.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Barbara Lampkin says:
    November 15, 2016 at 1:36 pm

    This is a great story, shame on the Mom for leaving her child unattended!

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Mark Riggles says:
    November 15, 2016 at 6:08 pm

    Good job young man! Thank you.

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Dipak Sharma says:
    November 16, 2016 at 2:33 am

    1. Jeffery Castaneda says:
      November 17, 2016 at 12:30 pm

      GO SCREW YOURSELF SPAMMER.

      Reply | Report comment
  6. Jeffery Castaneda says:
    November 17, 2016 at 12:28 pm

    TARGET will probably sue the kid and his family for not allowing the man to express himself.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Suke Madique says:
      November 19, 2016 at 12:01 am

      hey whiner, you seem mad because as usual the predators are middle aged white straight men, not the transexuals that you tried to blame everything on.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Suke Madique says:
        November 19, 2016 at 12:03 am

        ok, middle aged straight black man,,,,,

  7. Carol R Hill says:
    November 20, 2016 at 10:59 am

    To me he was hero he knew what he needed to do and he did it without one thought of himself how wonderful.

    Reply | Report comment
  8. Renee Wattles Bell says:
    November 20, 2016 at 12:41 pm

    I have to add one more piece of advice: Go into the bathroom with your children as well, don’t send them in alone. Especially with Targets new bathroom law allowing men in the women’s bathroom!

    Reply | Report comment
  9. Bruce Josloff says:
    November 23, 2016 at 12:48 pm

    Great young man!!!! The mother of the little girl is a moron.

    Reply | Report comment

