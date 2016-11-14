Accused Driver In Taunton Hit-And-Run Held on $10K Bail

TAUNTON (CBS) — Two people were arraigned Monday afternoon in connection with a tragic hit-and-run death in Taunton.

19 year-old Cecily Kilsby-Munafo of Taunton was arrested Sunday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and misleading police. Her bail was set at $10,000 in Taunton District Court.

Her friend, 26-year-old Ryan O’Day of Taunton, was also arrested. He was charged with being an accessory after the fact. O’Day’s bail was set at $7,500.

Michael Alfano, 36, died over the weekend, a day after he was struck by a car while riding his bike at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Street.

The tattoo artist leaves behind a son, a daughter and a baby on the way.

Investigators say Alfano was on his bicycle Thursday night when an SUV driven by Kilsby-Munafo hit him and took off, dragging part of his bike under her Toyota Venza.

Alfano was left lying in the intersection with critical head injuries. He was rushed to Morton Hospital and later flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where he died Friday night.

Investigators later found the SUV abandoned about a mile-and-a half away on Park Street. The bike was in the woodline nearby.

“I want to see her face. I want her to know that people loved him, that he wasn’t just trash on the street, that he was a human being,” Alfano’s ex-girlfriend Amanda Parker told WBZ-TV outside court Monday.

“Maybe if she stopped and called the cops, he wouldn’t be dead right now. He’d be alive,” she said. “I loved him a lot, he was a good guy.”

“It’s just not right that he’ll never, ever get to meet that baby,” Parker said of Alfano’s third child.

She hopes her painful loss will be a lesson for others.

“Start looking where you’re going because you’re hurting people. You’re taking lives from people.”

